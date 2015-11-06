(Updates with comments from Bank of China)
SINGAPORE Nov 6 Bank of China (BOC) and
Singapore's government trade agency International Enterprise
(IE) Singapore have signed a memorandum of understanding to
develop Singapore's commodity finance and trading, the two said
on Friday.
China is stepping into an area where Western banks are now
hampered by regulation. It has been pushing to increase its role
in the commodity sector for years to reflect its position as the
world's top energy and raw materials consumer.
Singapore is Asia's main oil trading hub and its exchange,
Singapore Exchange (SGX), also deals in other commodities like
iron ore and natural gas.
BOC already has four regional commodity trading centres in
Singapore, London, New York and Shanghai, but this is the bank's
first global business centre, it said.
The bank would offer financial solutions and services for
commodity firms through two centres in Singapore, helping them
to expand into new markets and grow globally, it added.
A global energy centre will provide financing for commodity
markets, including trade and structured finance solutions. In
addition, a commodity repo business will provide BOC's branches
and subsidiaries support in expertise to conduct commodity repo
transactions.
Repo deals give firms ready access to short-term credit in
exchange for goods.
In Singapore, BOC will focus on clients in IE Singapore's
global trader programme, which gives concessionary tax rates for
some companies.
BOC declined to reveal how much it has invested in setting
up the centres and how many staff it has hired so far.
As part of the MOU, BOC would support IE Singapore's move
into new business, including gold and diamond financing, said
Satvinder Singh, IE Singapore's assistant chief executive
officer.
The bank will also provide S$50 billion ($35.50 billion) of
financial services to support companies from China and
Singapore, including loans for working capital, projects,
mergers and acquisitions, structured and trade finance, letters
of credit, bank guarantees and bond issuance services.
BOC will also be a clearing member for physically settled
commodities contracts launched out of exchanges in Singapore,
including commodities bourses SGX and Intercontinental Exchange
(ICE).
IE Singapore will also partner with BOC to help the growth
of Chinese companies using Singapore as a trading hub.
"Because of regulatory requirements, some of the western
banks all over the world are no longer providing the same size
of lines, liquidity as they used to," said Singh.
"I think it's very welcoming to see Asian financial
institutions like the Bank of China stepping up and being able
to commit in building up both in terms of quality of
sophistication and in terms of size of liquidation that the
market needs."
($1 = 1.4083 Singapore dollars)
