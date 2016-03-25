(This factbox accompanies a Wider Image package)

SINGAPORE, March 25 A proposal to build a subway tunnel near Singapore's largest patch of primary rainforest has renewed a debate over the pace of development and its impact on the environment in the Southeast Asian city-state.

Below are key facts and issues surrounding the Cross Island subway line.

THE PROJECT

Singapore is spending billions of dollars to upgrade its subway system to cope with a rising population in what is one of the world's most densely populated countries, which penalises car ownership through hefty taxes.

The 50-km Cross Island Line would give commuters a shorter option for east-west travel on the island of 5.4 million people. The government is studying two options - one involves building part of the tunnel under Singapore's biggest nature reserve and a second more costly option to skirt around the reserve.

THE NATURE RESERVE

The Central Catchment Nature Reserve (CCNR) is the largest of Singapore's natural reserves with over 2,000 hectares of forest cover.

The CCNR includes the MacRitchie Reservoir, the oldest in Singapore and a popular destination for walkers and naturalists. A network of freshwater streams in the reserve supports a rich diversity of flora and fauna, including more than 1,000 species of flowering plants and over 500 species of animals.

THE CONTROVERSY

The plan to build a 2-km tunnel under the CCNR did not go down well with nature-lovers, who organised guided walks around the reserve, exhibitions and talks, and produced music videos to lobby for the route to be changed.

An online petition asking the government's Land Transport Authority (LTA) to re-route the line away from the nature reserve has received over 11,000 signatures since February.

Organizers of the petition said they are worried about issues like noise pollution and waste water leaking into the soil, which could prove fatal for some animals in the reserve.

The LTA is studying an alternative route that would skirt around the reserve area and build the subway tunnel under private homes and businesses. It would cost an extra S$2 billion ($1.5 billion) and add 6 minutes to commuting time.

Some residents said they are worried about the impact on their homes and the noise and disruption caused by a lengthy construction project.

The government has not said when it will make a decision.

(Reporting by Yiming Woo, Editing by Himani Sarkar)