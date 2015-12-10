SINGAPORE Dec 10 Singapore Exchange Ltd
(SGX) said on Thursday it had launched SGX Bond Pro,
an trading platform designed to connect buyers and sellers of
Asian corporate bonds.
Describing it as the first over-the-counter Asian bonds
trading venue, SGX said the platform would seek to provide
enhanced protection for institutional investors and encourage
larger trade sizes.
The exchange said SGX Bond Pro had begun operations trading
Asian corporate bonds in U.S. dollars, Japanese yen and euros,
with Asian currencies expected to follow.
Debt trading platforms managed by exchanges are seen by some
in financial markets as gaining favour amid growing regulatory
pressure and banks' reluctance to hold large inventory, though
others say they may lack liquidity.
(Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)