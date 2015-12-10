SINGAPORE Dec 10 Singapore Exchange Ltd (SGX) said on Thursday it had launched SGX Bond Pro, an trading platform designed to connect buyers and sellers of Asian corporate bonds.

Describing it as the first over-the-counter Asian bonds trading venue, SGX said the platform would seek to provide enhanced protection for institutional investors and encourage larger trade sizes.

The exchange said SGX Bond Pro had begun operations trading Asian corporate bonds in U.S. dollars, Japanese yen and euros, with Asian currencies expected to follow.

Debt trading platforms managed by exchanges are seen by some in financial markets as gaining favour amid growing regulatory pressure and banks' reluctance to hold large inventory, though others say they may lack liquidity.

