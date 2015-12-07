SINGAPORE Dec 7 The Singapore Exchange (SGX)
is looking to boost liquidity of its faltering gold
contract by extending trading hours and allowing jewellers and
refiners to participate, an official said on Monday.
The bourse launched a 25-kg wholesale gold contract in
October 2014 with an aim to create a regional benchmark, but the
contract has failed to attract volumes, with November recording
zero activity.
SGX's gold contract could face a tough time gathering
momentum as it is competing in an increasingly fragmented Asian
gold market, where CME Group, Intercontinental Exchange
and the Shanghai Gold Exchange have all launched new
products over the last 15 months.
Australia's ASX Ltd is jointly developing a
contract with the Perth Mint that will begin trading next year.
Asia, the top gold consuming region, has seen several gold
contracts launched since late 2014 as the region clamours to
gain pricing power over the metal and challenge the dominance of
London and New York in trading. But they have all seen limited
participation.
In an effort to boost volumes, the SGX will extend trading
hours from the current three hours to six and a half hours, and
remove the need for gold delivery agents. Sellers would also be
allowed to transfer their position if they are unable to meet
physical delivery obligations.
"These are the first set of changes as we look to build out
the contract. We want the wholesale market to confidently rely
on us as a regional benchmark," said William Chin, vice
president of commodities at SGX.
With regulatory approval in hand, the changes would be
effective from this week, but the official re-launch of the
contract would be in January, he said.
The most active the SGX gold contract has ever been was on
the month of the launch when 56 lots were traded. Since August
this year, only three or less lots changed hands, with November
recording no trade at all, according to bourse data.
SGX is also looking to change the mix of market
participants, by allowing jewellers and refiners to trade the
contract directly. Only banks can participate now.
"We are talking to that segment of the market. They have
said they are interested," Chin said, adding the exchange has
had discussions with big jewellers in Thailand and Hong Kong,
the gateway to top consumer China.
Having jewellers trade the gold contract could boost volumes
as Singapore is the hub for physical trade in the Southeast
Asian region.
Chin said SGX has no immediate plans to reduce the size of
the contract to make it appealing for retail investors, but the
bourse will consider the possibility if the need arises.
