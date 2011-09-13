BRIEF-Klepierre places 500 mln euro 10 year bonds with 1.375 pct coupon
* Places 500 million euro ($532.95 million) 10 year bonds with 1.375 percent coupon Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9382 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SINGAPORE, Sept 13 Singapore Exchange said on Tuesday it is proposing to create a new system to limit the liability of members of its derivatives clearing service in the event other members default on their trades.
The bourse launched its clearing platform for over-the-counter derivatives last year, following global regulatory reforms that called for more products to be centrally cleared.
Banks that are members of the clearing house currently contribute to a central clearing fund that would be tapped in the event a party defaulted on a trade.
However, concerns have been expressed by banks about the scale of their liabilities if a number of defaults occurred in quick succession. SGX said it is proposing to create a mechanism that would limit its clearing members' default management liabilities.
The exchange will be accepting comments on its proposals until Oct 3. (Reporting by Rachel Armstrong; Editing by Matt Driskill)
* Disruptor Beam Inc files to say it raised about $5.9 million in equity financing from a total offering amount of about $9.2 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kwuwTv)
LONDON, Feb 9 Banks and foreign exchange brokers in Britain face legal claims from small companies which allege they were mis-sold complex currency derivatives that soured when the pound fell after Britain's vote to leave the European Union, according to court filings and sources familiar with the cases.