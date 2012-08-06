SINGAPORE Aug 6 Singapore Exchange Ltd (SGX)said on Monday it is buying a 49 percent stake in the operator of the city-state's wholesale electricity market.

The exchange is paying an initial $17.64 million ($14.19 million) for just under half of the Energy Market Company (EMC), which runs the National Electricity Market of Singapore (NEMS).

SGX said in a statement that the deal should enable it to develop a market for electricity derivatives.

"The demand for electricity and energy products will increase in line with Asia's growth and this acquisition will position SGX to take advantage of these opportunities," said Magnus Bocker, SGX's chief executive.

The NEMS is the first liberalised electricity market in Asia, according to its website. ($1 = 1.2432 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Rachel Armstrong; Editing by Kim Coghill)