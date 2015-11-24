SINGAPORE Nov 24 The Singapore Exchange (SGX)
is reviewing compliance along its listed companies
with corporate governance rules, a senior official said, as the
bourse seeks to boost its credentials as a front-line regulator.
Unexplained deviation from the code could lead to action
against listed companies, Tan Boon Gin, SGX's chief regulatory
officer, warned on Tuesday in a speech at the Thomson Reuters
ASEAN Regulatory Summit.
Analysts have in the past criticised SGX's ability to
enforce regulation following a 2013 penny stock crash that hurt
trading volumes. Tan, who joined SGX in June from Singapore's
white-collar crime police, recently made headlines when he drew
attention to the way some Chinese companies listed on the bourse
were reporting sudden adverse financial changes.
He said the SGX will publish the results of the review and
highlight the areas that need improvement including the
"unacceptable use" of boilerplate explanations.
"Following the review, we will work one-on-one with
companies that have fallen short to improve how they comply with
the code," Tan said. "If despite us doing all these, a company
still does not meet the requirement, you can expect us to take
action."
In his speech on Tuesday, Tan put the case for greater
shareholder activism from institutional investors in Singapore.
"We cannot increase the percentage of institutional
investors overnight. But we can increase the level of
shareholder activism by institutional investors," he said.
The Singapore stock market has seen a rise in short-selling
activity as such investors look to profit from weakness in
shares of companies with heavy exposure to a slowing Chinese
economy or the energy sector.
Some of the high-profile companies that have faced attacks
from short-sellers include Singapore-listed Noble Group
and Olam International.
