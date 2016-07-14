SINGAPORE, July 14 The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) said it had been informed the Singapore Exchange had ceased trading in its securities market on Thursday due to a technical issue, and the central bank was monitoring the situation closely.

"We understand that SGX is currently working with affected members to rectify the issue. MAS is monitoring the situation closely," the central bank said in an email.

The Singapore Exchange Ltd had said securities trading was suspended just before midday due to duplicate trade confirmation messages being generated. Trading would not resume on Thursday. (Reporting By Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Kim Coghill)