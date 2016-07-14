SINGAPORE, July 14 Trading in the Singapore securities market will be halted for more than two hours on Thursday because of duplicate trade confirmation messages being generated, the Singapore Exchange Ltd said in a statement.

SGX securities market was put in "adjust phase" at 11:38 a.m. (0338 GMT), the exchange said.

"Message reconciliation is underway and we expect the market to resume trading at 1400 hours," it said.

The bourse's derivatives market was operating as normal.

(Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)