SINGAPORE May 11 Exxon Mobil Corp said on Thursday it has reached an agreement to buy a refining and petrochemical plant owned by Jurong Aromatics in Singapore which will boost its output in Asia.

The company expects to complete the transaction in the second half of 2017 which will boost its aromatics production in Singapore to more than 3.5 million tonnes per year.

(Reporting by Florence Tan and Seng Li Peng; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)