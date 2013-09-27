BRIEF-AIG names Martha Gallo as chief information officer
* AIG plans to appoint a new chief auditor in near term Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SINGAPORE, Sept 27 Exxon Mobil Corp will shut some of its operating units at its Singapore Chemical Plant (SCP) for a planned maintenance on Sept. 28, the company said in a statement on Friday.
It did not say when the maintenance would be completed but added that the turnaround period was expected to last several weeks.
The SCP was commissioned in 2001 and its capacity was later doubled in 2012.
The complex includes a steam cracker and a host of other petrochemical units.
Traders had earlier said Exxon would advance the maintenance at its steam cracker to around mid-September from October.
* AIG plans to appoint a new chief auditor in near term Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* On March 1, entered Retention Agreement with Donald Fishback, CFO order to incentivize him to remain employed with co in such capacity
* CSX Corp has agreed to appoint Hunter Harrison as its next chief executive- WSJ, citing sources Source: http://on.wsj.com/2lUywvw Further company coverage: