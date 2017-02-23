SINGAPORE Feb 23 Two hundred firefighters
battled a blaze at a Singapore waste management plant which
triggered a series of explosions and sent a plume of black smoke
into the early morning sky.
The fire broke out on Thursday at the Eco Special Waste
Management plant in the Tuas industrial district, bordering
Malaysia, fuelled by chemical waste and other flammable
materials, officials said.
Videos and photos acquired by Reuters showed a large flame
and a tall column of dark smoke covering part of the sky.
Periodic explosions were heard as firefighters battled the blaze
with foam, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said in a
Facebook post.
One firefighter needed hospital treatment for exhaustion, a
SCDF spokesman told Reuters, adding the fire had been brought
under control.
After an initial assessment, about half the plant had been
damaged, chief executive Rick Reidinger told media.
The company could not be immediately reached for comment.
(Reporting by Fathin Ungku; Editing by Karishma Singh and Nick
Macfie)