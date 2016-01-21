* U.S. lifts 2012 Iran sanctions against three trader
companies
* Kuo Oil seeks to load two Iranian fuel oil cargoes
By Roslan Khasawneh
SINGAPORE, Jan 21 Kuo Oil, a Singapore-based oil
trading company, is seeking ships to load Iranian fuel oil,
according to a shipping broker report, now that it is finally
clear of U.S. trade sanctions imposed in 2012 for trading with
the country.
The United States lifted the sanctions on Saturday against
Kuo, also known as Kuo International Bunkering, as part of its
broader relaxation of sanctions against Iran for compliance with
an agreement to curtail its controversial nuclear programme. The
sanctions were handed down on Kuo in January 2012 for providing
over $25 million in refined petroleum products to Iran between
late 2010 and early 2011.
Now that sanctions are lifted, Kuo is seeking tankers to
lift Iranian fuel oil from Bandar Abbas loading between Jan. 29
and 30 and another from Bandar Mahshahr for loading between Feb.
6 and 8, totaling 120,000 tonnes, according to a January 20
report from shipbrokers Clarksons.
While Kuo appears to have cargoes available, other
shipbrokers see obstacles for Kuo's attempt to fix a vessel to
load from Iranian ports because of problems with finding
insurance for the ship.
"Even if Iran's sanctions have been lifted, P&I Club
underwriters won't have the ability to load out of Iran until
sometime later," said a Singapore-based tanker broker.
Apart from gaining insurance coverage, the broker saw no
other issues that would prohibit companies from loading oil
cargoes in Iran.
Kuo Oil was not immediately available to respond to requests
for comment.
Sanctions on the company were lifted on the same day Iran
emerged from years of economic isolation when the United
Nations' nuclear watchdog ruled that the Islamic Republic had
curbed its nuclear program under a deal with world
powers.
Kuo Oil is a family-run trading firm with a significant
presence in Singapore's oil sector.
Sanctions were also lifted from China's state-run Zhuhai
Zhenrong Corp, which the U.S. State Department said was then
Iran's largest supplier of refined petroleum products, as well
as the now defunct FAL Oil Company Ltd, formerly an independent
energy trader based in the United Arab Emirates, according to a
document from the Office of Foreign Assets Control of the U.S.
Department of the Treasury.
In 2015, the Zhuhai Zhenrong renewed its deal with National
Iranian Oil Co to buy 240,000 barrels a day of Iranian crude.
Zhuhai Zhenrong was not available for comment.
(Additional reporting by Keith Wallis in SINGAPORE and Aizhu
Chen in BEIJING; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)