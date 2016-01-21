* U.S. lifts 2012 Iran sanctions against three trader companies

* Kuo Oil seeks to load two Iranian fuel oil cargoes

By Roslan Khasawneh

SINGAPORE, Jan 21 Kuo Oil, a Singapore-based oil trading company, is seeking ships to load Iranian fuel oil, according to a shipping broker report, now that it is finally clear of U.S. trade sanctions imposed in 2012 for trading with the country.

The United States lifted the sanctions on Saturday against Kuo, also known as Kuo International Bunkering, as part of its broader relaxation of sanctions against Iran for compliance with an agreement to curtail its controversial nuclear programme. The sanctions were handed down on Kuo in January 2012 for providing over $25 million in refined petroleum products to Iran between late 2010 and early 2011.

Now that sanctions are lifted, Kuo is seeking tankers to lift Iranian fuel oil from Bandar Abbas loading between Jan. 29 and 30 and another from Bandar Mahshahr for loading between Feb. 6 and 8, totaling 120,000 tonnes, according to a January 20 report from shipbrokers Clarksons.

While Kuo appears to have cargoes available, other shipbrokers see obstacles for Kuo's attempt to fix a vessel to load from Iranian ports because of problems with finding insurance for the ship.

"Even if Iran's sanctions have been lifted, P&I Club underwriters won't have the ability to load out of Iran until sometime later," said a Singapore-based tanker broker.

Apart from gaining insurance coverage, the broker saw no other issues that would prohibit companies from loading oil cargoes in Iran.

Kuo Oil was not immediately available to respond to requests for comment.

Sanctions on the company were lifted on the same day Iran emerged from years of economic isolation when the United Nations' nuclear watchdog ruled that the Islamic Republic had curbed its nuclear program under a deal with world powers.

Kuo Oil is a family-run trading firm with a significant presence in Singapore's oil sector.

Sanctions were also lifted from China's state-run Zhuhai Zhenrong Corp, which the U.S. State Department said was then Iran's largest supplier of refined petroleum products, as well as the now defunct FAL Oil Company Ltd, formerly an independent energy trader based in the United Arab Emirates, according to a document from the Office of Foreign Assets Control of the U.S. Department of the Treasury.

In 2015, the Zhuhai Zhenrong renewed its deal with National Iranian Oil Co to buy 240,000 barrels a day of Iranian crude.

Zhuhai Zhenrong was not available for comment. (Additional reporting by Keith Wallis in SINGAPORE and Aizhu Chen in BEIJING; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)