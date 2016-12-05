SINGAPORE Dec 5 Oil pricing agency Platts said on Monday that it will lower the sulphur content of its benchmark gasoil assessment in Singapore and the Middle East to 10ppm from the current 500ppm from Jan. 2, 2018.

The lower sulphur specification reflects changing supply and demand trends across the regions, as well as that global waterborne diesel trade is predominantly maximum 10ppm sulphur diesel, Platts said in a note to subscribers posted on its website. (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Manolo Serapio Jr.)