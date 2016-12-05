BRIEF-TPG Specialty Lending prices $100 million unsecured convertible senior notes
* TPG Specialty Lending, inc. Prices $100 million of unsecured convertible senior notes
SINGAPORE Dec 5 Oil pricing agency Platts said on Monday that it will lower the sulphur content of its benchmark gasoil assessment in Singapore and the Middle East to 10ppm from the current 500ppm from Jan. 2, 2018.
The lower sulphur specification reflects changing supply and demand trends across the regions, as well as that global waterborne diesel trade is predominantly maximum 10ppm sulphur diesel, Platts said in a note to subscribers posted on its website. (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Manolo Serapio Jr.)
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_01272017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 10:30 am: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and Revenue Secretary Hasmukh Adhia at tax event in New Delhi. 5:00 pm: RBI to release weekly foreign exchange data in Mumbai. LIVECHAT-MARKE
SINGAPORE, Jan 27 Asian shares were steady on Friday in holiday-thinned trade and were on track for a solid advance this week, while oil and the dollar retained gains in the wake of strong U.S. corporate earnings.