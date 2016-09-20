Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
SINGAPORE, Sept 20 Southeast Asian ride-hailing firm Grab said it raised $750 million in a funding round led by investor SoftBank Group, adding that it would continue expanding in the region and also significantly invest in mobile payments capabilities.
Southeast Asia is fast becoming a key battleground for ride-hailing firms thanks to a burgeoning middle class as well as a youthful, Internet-savvy demographic.
Grab's announcement comes a few weeks after Uber sold its China operations to bigger domestic rival Didi and analysts have said Uber may focus its efforts and money elsewhere, such as in Southeast Asia. (Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)