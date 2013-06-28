By Eveline Danubrata
SINGAPORE, June 28 Singapore residents braved
hazardous air, bid hundreds of dollars and queued for hours to
lay their hands on a special Hello Kitty stuffed toy, swept up
in a craze for the mouthless Japanese cat that peaked this week
in the city-state.
The frenzy began at the end of May, when U.S. fast food
giant McDonald's began selling the toys in outfits inspired by
fairy tales, such as "The Ugly Duckling". The six toys were
released in phases, at S$4.60 ($3.63) each with a meal, or S$10
on their own.
But it was the final offering, the "Singing Bone" toy - a
black Hello Kitty with a white skeleton and pink bow, based on a
German tale - that set the hearts of Kitty lovers pounding.
Hundreds lined up to get first crack at the midnight launch
of the toy on Thursday, with police called in to control
shouting and queue-jumping, but stocks ran out in a day.
"I am speechless," said university student Quek Hui Ying,
22. "In some cases it turned quite ugly and people argued with
each other."
On McDonald's Facebook page a customer lamented his failure
to get one of the toys for his 3-1/2-year-old grand-daughter.
"I am one unhappy grandfather! I had deliberately taken
public transport in the haze to buy the 'Ugly Duckling'," he
wrote, referring to hazardous levels of smog from Indonesian
forest fires that recently wreathed Singapore before scattering.
"I tried 3 outlets without success."
With all versions now sold out, a market in the toys has
flourished on the Internet, with some sellers demanding hundreds
of dollars on auction sites. One fetched S$126,000 on eBay, but
it is not clear if the bid was genuine.
In a statement, McDonald's said the demand had exceeded its
expectations and it would take steps to improve its services.
Singapore's previous mania for Hello Kitty, put out by
Japanese toy firm Sanrio, was in 2000, when McDonald's sold the
toy in wedding dresses.