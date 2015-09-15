SINGAPORE, Sept 15 Sales of private homes by developers in Singapore rose 13.3 percent in August from a year earlier, government data showed on Tuesday.

Data compiled by the Urban Redevelopment Authority showed developers sold 495 units last month, compared with 437 units in August 2014.

That compares to the 1,611 units sold in July this year.

For more details, click on (www.ura.gov.sg) (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano and Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)