SINGAPORE Nov 16 Sales of private homes by developers in Singapore fell 30 percent in October from a year earlier, government data showed on Monday.

Data compiled by the Urban Redevelopment Authority showed developers sold 546 units last month, compared with 785 units in October 2014.

The figure compares with 341 units sold in September of this year. (Reporting By Aradhana Aravindan and Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Edmund Klamann)