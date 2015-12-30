SINGAPORE Dec 30 Singapore will launch more public housing units in 2016, compared with this year to meet higher demand, National Development Minister Lawrence Wong said in a blog post on Wednesday.

Singapore's public housing authority will launch 18,000 new build-to-order (BTO) flats in 2016, compared with this year's 15,000, he said in the blog. (bit.ly/1Kb8j3G)

Separately, local media quoted him as saying resale prices in the public housing market, which had been falling, have stabilised over the last few months.

"So I think the resale market has softened. We have achieved the 'soft landing' and are stable now. These are indicators which show that overall, the housing market is now at a healthy and stable level," Wong said, according to the Business Times.

However, he said it was too early to talk about unwinding property price cooling measures, the newspaper reported.

"We can expect some slowing of the economy, so it may affect demand but we are watching all these indicators very carefully, and will make adjustments when necessary," Wong told reporters, the Business Times said.

Singapore has introduced several rounds of cooling measures since 2009, including higher stamp duties and tougher mortgage conditions. The measures have pushed down prices of private homes for eight straight quarters to 4-1/2-year lows. (Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Anand Basu)