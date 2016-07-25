SINGAPORE, July 25 (IFR) - Insurance companies in Singapore
will face less onerous restrictions to invest in bonds and
equities under new rules that the Monetary Authority of
Singapore has proposed.
The draft risk-based capital framework, which has been in
the works for four years, is the insurance equivalent of the
Basel III regime for banks. It aims to improve risk coverage and
to assess capital adequacy better than the current 2005
framework.
"The biggest impact on insurers would be the widening of the
eligibility criteria for matching adjustment," said Sally Yim,
Moody's senior vice president for the Asia financial
institutions group. "This is favourable for insurers as the
proposed relaxed criteria would make it easier for insurers to
perform their asset-liability management."
The matching adjustment mechanism was introduced in a
consultation paper two years ago as a calculation to balance
life insurance liabilities against assets denominated in both
Singapore dollars and US dollars, but the market felt that the
proposed conditions were too conservative and too narrow.
In response, the MAS has relaxed the conditions, in
particular, allowing the use of US dollar bonds to match
Singapore dollar liabilities, subject to a suitable currency
swap being in place, and the use of callable bonds, with only
cashflows before the first call to be recognised.
"Lower requirements on insurers will mean they need to set
aside less capital," said a local DCM banker. "This should be
more positive for insurers as investors in bonds."
The MAS addressed only investments in Singapore dollars and
US dollars since almost all the liabilities of the city state's
life insurers are denominated in these two currencies.
"Given the lack of depth in the SGD fixed-income market, and
the fact that most insurance liabilities for life insurers in
Singapore would be SGD, giving them the flexibility to match it
with USD assets (which has a much bigger pool), with proper
hedging in place, would widen the investment choices for
insurers," said Yim.
Rating questions
Insurance companies will find less of an obvious solution to
the matter of unrated bonds, which make up a large part of all
Singapore dollar issuance.
Bankers say insurers have the most difficulty in buying such
bonds as they attract a risk charge similar to that of
non-investment-grade bonds. Of the total amount of corporate
bonds that Singapore insurers hold, only around 10-20 percent
are unrated Singapore dollar issues, with local statutory boards
selling a significant proportion, while the balance is from
financially strong companies that did not seek a rating.
The MAS had previously proposed that unrated bonds from
statutory boards and recognised multilateral agencies would
attract a credit spread charge tied to the sovereign AAA rating
of the Singapore government.
Other unrated corporate bonds would attract a charge
equivalent to paper with a rating between BBB- and BB-,
prompting market participants to appeal for a lighter treatment
for notes to be extended to government-linked entities that were
not rated.
In response to this, the MAS is now willing to put the
credit risk charge at 50 percent of that proposed for a AAA
corporate bond to notes sold by Singapore statutory agencies.
Still, for other unrated corporate bonds, the credit charge
remains unchanged.
The risk charge has also been lowered in the latest
revisions for other investments, including those in unlisted
equities, such as private equity and hedge funds, and in
fixed-income investments.
"These (reduced) risk charges are more in line with
international standards now as the previous proposal was more
punitive," said Yim. "Hence, insurers would be required to hold
relatively less capital for these assets and exposure than under
the previous proposal."
The July 15 paper of the MAS explores a number of
alternatives to address the shortage of rated bond issues. One
of these is for the MAS to recognise an insurer's internal
rating model to compute the credit spread risk calculations.
While it has yet to commit to that approach, the central bank
did acknowledge that it would be "useful to have a set of
criteria for an admissible internal rating process".
Another priority for the central bank is infrastructure
financing, which it feels would match life insurers' need for
long-term assets. The MAS plans to gauge the interest of
insurers for this asset class.
Feedback on the latest consultation paper is due on October
20.
(Reporting By Kit Yin Boey; editing by Daniel Stanton and
Vincent Baby)