LONDON Oct 16 U.S. investment bank Jefferies
Group Inc is to start up an energy hub in Singapore
after it got a capital markets services license for futures
trading from the island state's government, it said on Tuesday.
The bank is looking to build out its Singapore operations
into a team of ten, spread across energy and foreign exchange,
London-based Marc Bailey, president of Jefferies Bache, told
Reuters.
"We're very strong in energy and we see Singapore very much
as an energy hub. We're looking to progress the energy story in
Singapore," he said. "Now we've got the licence there is no
reason why we can't look to do that immediately."
Since the acquisition of Prudential Bache in 2011, Jefferies
has built on its listed derivatives team in Asia. The Singapore
office will be Jefferies' second hub in the region as it beefs
up its position in commodities. It already has 11 staff in Hong
Kong focusing on London Metal Exchange business.
Jefferies became a ring dealing member of the LME this year
after muscling up in metals by poaching staff from rival Newedge
and snapping up floor traders from Natixis after the French bank
pulled out of metals brokerage.