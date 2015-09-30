* Jurong plant shut down since Dec 2014 to fix technical
issue
* Plant includes 100,000 bpd splitter to make paraxylene for
China
SINGAPORE, Sept 30 Jurong Aromatics Corp (JAC),
which operates a large petrochemicals complex in Singapore, has
gone into receivership because of debt problems, according to
its restructuring firm and a filing with Singapore's accounting
authority.
JAC's debt problems mounted in recent months after it halted
production in December to fix a technical issue.
The company is the latest victim of a global commodities
rout which has seen a Japanese shipper filing for bankruptcy on
Tuesday and lower profits at global trading firm Louis Dreyfus.
Specialist restructuring firm Borrelli Walsh said in a
letter to JAC's creditors that two of its executives were
appointed as receivers and managers of JAC this week by BNP
Paribas. BNP Paribas is one of the lenders to the
company and the security agent for its assets.
JAC, which operates one of the world's largest integrated
aromatics plants, declined to comment.
Receivership is a type of corporate bankruptcy in which a
receiver is appointed by bankruptcy courts or creditors to run
the company.
Thomson Reuters publication PFI reported in July that the
company was studying rescue packages and debt restructuring
options to restart the $2.4 billion plant.
"I presume it went into receivership because the partners
can't work together to put in money to revive it," said Colin
Shelley, an analyst at energy consultancy FGE.
Among the eight shareholders, South Korean conglomerate SK
Group owns 30 per cent of the company and Chinese polyester
maker Jiangsu Sanfangxiang Group owns 25 per cent.
Glencore also has a 10 percent stake in the firm.
JAC's complex includes a 100,000 barrels per day (bpd)
condensate splitter, one of three units that started operations
in Asia last year aimed at producing paraxylene, a raw material
for textiles and bottles, to meet China's demand.
