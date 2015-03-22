SINGAPORE, March 23 Lee Kuan Yew, a towering
figure in post-colonial Asia, oversaw tiny Singapore's
transformation from British tropical outpost to an affluent,
global city in just over a generation, setting the example for
developing economies from China to Dubai.
He retained English as Singapore's working language as a
means of keeping the peace between the island's Chinese majority
and Malay and Indian minorities and focused very early on in
making "clean and green" Singapore, which turns 50 this year,
one of Asia's most liveable and corruption-free countries.
The Cambridge-educated lawyer had little tolerance for
opposition views, however, despite the facade of a
Westminster-style democracy that gave every adult Singaporean
the vote.
The People's Action Party (PAP), co-founded by Lee, has
ruled Singapore since six years before independence, and while
it has propelled the city-state into a gleaming financial hub,
it has also been criticized for heavy-handed government with
little tolerance of dissent.
Under Lee, a huge fan of late former British Prime Minister
Margaret Thatcher, political opposition and independent media
were not allowed to flourish in the same way as the economy, a
state of affairs that persists to this day.
Singapore placed 153 out of 180 countries in the latest
World Press Freedom Index.
His stern approach included caning for many offences and the
death penalty for murder and drug trafficking. Lawsuits against
political opponents and media organisations were a Lee hallmark.
Lee stepped down as prime minister in 1990, handing power to
Goh Chok Tong, but remaining influential as senior minister in
Goh's cabinet and subsequently as "minister mentor" when his
eldest son, Lee Hsien Loong, became prime minister in 2004.
The elder Lee resigned from his cabinet position in 2011
after the PAP suffered its worst electoral showing since
independence in 1965.
With characteristic bluntness, he summed up his own legacy
in the book "Hard Truths to Keep Singapore Going", published in
2011, just before the election.
"It's irrelevant to me what young Singaporeans think of me,"
he said. "I've lived long enough to know that you may be
idealised in life and reviled after you're dead."
Diane Mauzy, professor of political science at the
University of British Columbia, said Lee's enduring legacy was
his tough stance on corruption - an endemic problem in many of
Singapore's neighbours.
"(He is) a real rarity in the developing world - and
developed too - that has seen public finances and resources
squandered by corrupt elites," she said.
Despite that toughness, he had to fight to hold back tears
when Malaysia decided to oust Singapore from their federation in
1965, two years after it had joined.
"For me it is a moment of anguish because all my life," he
told a press conference, pausing as his voice broke down. "You
see, the whole of my adult life ... I have believed in merger
and the unity of these two territories. You know that we, as a
people, are connected by geography, economics and ties of
kinship."
However, Singapore, on its own, became a huge success as Lee
and the PAP welcomed foreign multinationals whose investments
and expertise helped turn Singapore into a major exporter, which
drew praise from major international powers, including China.
Former Chinese paramount leader Deng Xiaoping singled out
the city-state's strong social order and strict controls for
special mention when he kickstarted reforms in 1992.
Singapore, which regularly tops the rankings as the best
place in the world to do business, nevertheless plays a
pervasive role in the lives of its 5.4 million people.
It subsidises public housing where most Singaporeans live,
sets rules to preserve harmony among the Chinese, Indian and
Malay communities in a place that saw deadly race riots in the
1950s and controls state investor Temasek Holdings, which owns
shares in major companies.
Singapore forbids the sale of chewing gum, partly in a bid
to keep its pavements clean, and bans pornography even though it
has an active legalised sex industry. It has also run public
campaigns to promote good spoken English, courtesy, tidiness and
dating among single professionals.
Lee, the eldest of four brothers in a middle-class Chinese
family, studied at Raffles College in Singapore before getting a
first-class law degree from Britain's Cambridge University.
He married lawyer Kwa Geok Choo in 1950, the same year they
set up the law firm Lee & Lee with his younger brother Lee Kim
Yew. His wife died aged 89 in 2010 after a long illness.
Lee died on Monday aged 91.
(Reporting by Singapore Bureau; Editing by Jeremy Laurence and
Ralph Boulton)