Turkey sets yield on tap of March 2027 bonds at 5.65%
LONDON, Feb 16 (IFR) - The Republic of Turkey has set the yield on a tap of its March 2027 bonds at 5.65%, according to leads.
SINGAPORE Feb 29 Total bank lending in Singapore rose 0.4 percent in January from December, central bank data showed on Wednesday.
Bank lending in the city-state was S$422.1 billion ($337.06 billion) last month, up from S$420.4 billion in December. Bank lending rose 28 percent in January from a year earlier.
Housing loans to consumers rose to S$132.7 billion in January from S$131.1 billion in December.
Singapore banks have seen strong loan growth in recent months, helped by market share gains in areas such as trade finance as European banks reduce their emerging markets exposure.
For details of the latest monthly statistics, see www.mas.gov.sg ($1 = 1.2523 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Kevin Lim; Editing by John O'Callaghan)
DUBAI, Feb 16 Stock markets in the Gulf closed on a firm footing on Thursday in line with generally upbeat global shares and stabilising crude oil prices, while Egypt's bourse ended a five-day losing streak.
Feb 16 Avon Products Inc reported fourth-quarter revenue and profit that missed estimates as demand slipped in all but one of its markets, sending the cosmetics maker's shares down as much as 16 percent in early trading on Thursday.