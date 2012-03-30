SINGAPORE, March 30 Total bank lending in
Singapore rose 1 percent in February from January, central bank
data showed on Friday.
Bank lending in the city-state was S$426.4 billion ($338.59
billion)last month, up from S$422.1 billion in January. Bank
lending rose 28 percent in February from a year earlier.
Housing loans to consumers rose to S$133.8 billion in
February from S$132.7 billion in January.
Singapore banks have seen strong loan growth in recent
months, helped by market share gains in areas such as trade
finance as European banks reduce their emerging markets
exposure.
For details of the latest monthly statistics, see
www.mas.gov.sg
($1 = 1.2593 Singapore dollars)
(Reporting by Kevin Lim)