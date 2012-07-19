SINGAPORE, July 19 Singapore Exchange Ltd is toughening rules for companies looking to list on its main market in the wake of a series of accounting scandals at small Chinese firms listed on the bourse.

Recent scandals at companies such as KXD Digital Entertainment have dealt a blow to the reputation of SGX-listed companies, and the exchange said on Thursday that it was tightening its regulations to make it more attractive for larger firms to go public in the city state.

It also said it was planning to up the proportion of shares made available to retail investors in initial public offerings.

"I think retail investors will reap significant benefits in terms of having wider access to new IPOs. At the same time, they can be better assured that companies listed on SGX are of good standing and quality," said David Gerald, president of Securities Investment Association of Singapore.

Under the new rules, to take affect on August 10, companies looking to list must have a market capitalisation of at least S$150 million ($119.2 million), have made a profit in their last financial year and have an operating track record that stretches back at least three years.

Firms with an operating track record that does not meet requirements must have a market capitalisation of at least S$300 million, while those with market capital below S$150 million should have made a pre-tax profit of at least S$30 million in the last financial year and have an operating record stretching back at least three years.

China's KXD has applied to be wound up after announcing in January this year that it was being investigated by the Singapore police for offences under the Securities and Futures Act.

China Sky Chemical Fibre Company is also being investigated by Singapore regulators and police and announced in April that its auditors had resigned. ($1 = 1.2586 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Rachel Armstrong; Editing by Joseph Radford)