By Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen
SINGAPORE, Oct 26 Singapore plans to establish a
domestic natural gas trading market to help support plans to
become a centre for trading liquefied natural gas (LNG) and take
advantage of the growing importance of the fuel in Asia's energy
markets.
Singapore, already a global oil trading hub, is aiming to
take advantage of rising LNG supplies in the region,
particularly from Australia, and an increasing numbers of buyers
especially in China, but also India and other parts of Asia.
The city-state produces more than 90 percent of its
electricity from imported natural gas, including LNG, however
gas users currently buy the fuel under bilateral contracts.
"(A domestic gas market) will allow domestic gas price
discovery that reflects Singapore's demand and supply
conditions," S. Iswaran, minister for trade and industry, said
on Monday at the opening of Singapore's International Energy
Week (SIEW).
Singapore is at the heart of Asian LNG trading routes, a
region wich consumes 70 percent of global supplies.
Although price reporting agencies like Platts, a division of
McGraw-Hill Financial, publish Asian LNG prices, there
is currently no established LNG benchmark.
Instead, most contracts are priced off a mix of oil, price
reporting agency assessments, and regional contracts such as
Britain's National Balancing Point (NBP) or the U.S. Henry Hub.
Last week, Singapore Exchange told Reuters it
planned to create an Asian benchmark for LNG with the aim of
breaking the long-established reliance on oil-linked pricing.
Singapore is competing with Japan, the world's largest
importer of LNG, to become a regional centre for LNG trade.
Japan is in the process of fully liberalizing its domestic
electricity market, starting next year.
China, which has large pipeline imports, a growing number of
LNG import terminals as well as domestic production, would also
be a potential location for a natural gas trading hub, although
its development is in its infancy.
Minister Iswaran did not give a timeframe for the
initiative, but said that the government had sought industry
feedback.
He said Singapore also planned to increase competition in
its domestic electricity market.
"(We) will take steps to systematically develop the market,
following reviews of gas trading in other jurisdictions such as
Belgium, the Netherlands and the UK," Iswaran said.
(Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen; Editing by Henning
Gloystein and Ed Davies)