* Singapore plans to allow third party spot LNG imports
* LNG terminal throughput capacity to rise to 11 mtpa
* Second LNG terminal being considered
* LNG ship bunkering services to begin in Q1 2017
(Adds details, comments)
By Mark Tay
SINGAPORE, Oct 26 Singapore is boosting efforts
to establish itself as Asia's liquefied natural gas (LNG)
trading hub, looking at third party spot imports and a second
LNG terminal, while LNG bunkering services will start next year.
The city state, already one of the world's leading oil
trading centres, is vying with Tokyo and Shanghai to become
Asia's main pricing hub for the emerging LNG market as the fuel
moves away from being traded almost exclusively through
long-term contracts.
"These developments will increase the vibrancy of the
Singapore gas market, and grow its regional footprint," trade
and industry minister S. Iswaran said at the opening of the Gas
Asia Summit.
Singapore already has an LNG price index, the Singapore
Exchange's SLInG, and has developed infrastructure
like storage tanks to support trading activities in the region.
LNG throughput capacity at its Jurong Island terminal will
rise by 5 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) to 11 mtpa early next
year, while a fourth storage tank at the site will be completed
in 2018, Iswaran said. Singapore was also considering a second
LNG terminal, he said, without giving details.
Singapore earlier this week appointed Pavilion Gas and Shell
Eastern Petroleum, a unit of Royal Dutch Shell, as
importers of liquefied natural gas (LNG) into Singapore earlier
this week, joining BG Singapore Gas Marketing, also a unit of
Shell.
Iswaran said Singapore's Energy Market Authority (EMA) would
hold industry consultations on allowing third party LNG imports
after receiving feedback that spot imports, subject to a
market-wide cap, should be approved on a first-come first-served
basis.
"This approach increases the sources of supply which
encourages gas-on-gas competition, which further leads to more
liquidity and flexibility in the market," energy consultancy
Wood Mackenzie said in an Oct. 24 note to its clients.
Singapore is also developing a domestic secondary gas
trading market that will give greater flexibility to buyers, and
will begin bunkering operations - providing LNG as a fuel to
ships - in the first quarter of next year, Iswaran said.
Demand for LNG as a shipping fuel could soar over the next
10-15 years if authorities this week agree a global cap on
sulphur dioxide emissions, a senior executive of French energy
firm Engie said.
(Reporting by Mark Tay; Editing by Richard Pullin)