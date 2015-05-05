UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
SINGAPORE May 5 Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said a 2020 timeline to build a high-speed rail link between the city-state and Malaysia was unrealistic, adding that the two countries hoped to reach an agreement by year-end on when the trains would start running.
Singapore and Malaysia said in February, 2013, that they planned to build a high-speed rail link by 2020 that would cut travel time between the city-state and Kuala Lumpur to 90 minutes, without giving a cost estimate.
The project has been coveted by the Chinese and Japanese railway companies, which have been ramping up efforts to win contracts overseas. (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.
* Deal must be approved by two-thirds of R&M shareholders