BRIEF-Sakthi Finance Dec qtr profit rises
* Sakthi Finance Ltd - dec quarter net profit 40.3 million rupees versus profit34.6 mlnrupees year ago
SINGAPORE Aug 11 Singapore Exchange (SGXL.SI) raised the margin requirements on its major derivative contracts linked to equity indices on Thursday following sharp falls in stock markets across the globe.
The exchange raised the initial and maintenance margin requirements for index-linked contracts including its most actively traded Yen Nikkei-225 index <0#SSI:> by around 10 percent.
"The exchange conducts regular margin reviews of its products as part of its robust risk management practice," a spokeswoman for the exchange said.
"In adverse market conditions or increased volatility, margin reviews are performed more frequently to ensure sufficient collateralisation of trades," she added.
The change took place at the start of trade in Singapore today.
Margin requirements for the exchange's derivative contracts not linked to equity indicies were left unchanged. (Reporting by Rachel Armstrong and Saeed Azhar; Editing by David Fogarty)
* Sakthi Finance Ltd - dec quarter net profit 40.3 million rupees versus profit34.6 mlnrupees year ago
CAIRO, Feb 9 Alexandria Mineral Oils Co (AMOC) plans to offer 10-20 percent of its shares in a secondary stock market listing as well as 10 percent as Global Depositary Receipts listed in London, its chairman said.
* C.GEN to enter 470-megawatt North Killingholme gas power plant in Britain's electricity capacity auction to be held in December.