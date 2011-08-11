SINGAPORE Aug 11 Singapore Exchange (SGXL.SI) raised the margin requirements on its major derivative contracts linked to equity indices on Thursday following sharp falls in stock markets across the globe.

The exchange raised the initial and maintenance margin requirements for index-linked contracts including its most actively traded Yen Nikkei-225 index <0#SSI:> by around 10 percent.

"The exchange conducts regular margin reviews of its products as part of its robust risk management practice," a spokeswoman for the exchange said.

"In adverse market conditions or increased volatility, margin reviews are performed more frequently to ensure sufficient collateralisation of trades," she added.

The change took place at the start of trade in Singapore today.

Margin requirements for the exchange's derivative contracts not linked to equity indicies were left unchanged. (Reporting by Rachel Armstrong and Saeed Azhar; Editing by David Fogarty)