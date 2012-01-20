SINGAPORE Jan 20 OCBC Investment Research cut its rating on Ascott Residence Trust to hold from buy and reduced its price target to S$0.98 from S$1.13.

By 0300 GMT, Ascott's shares were flat at S$1.005 after falling 13 percent since the start of last year.

STATEMENT:

OCBC said the company's 2011 distribution income increased 67 percent year-on-year, in line with the brokerage's estimates, describing its results as "solid execution by management".

Despite "healthy numbers" across Ascott's portfolio, OCBC said the possibly drawn-out macro economic uncertainties in Europe had led it to raise its capitalization rate assumptions by 30 to 50 basis points for Ascott's European assets, which accounted for 40.8 percent of its assets as of end-2011. (Reporting By Mark Tay; Editing by Anshuman Daga)