SINGAPORE Nov 28 DBS Vickers has downgraded Singapore's Ascott Residence Trust, which owns serviced apartments in Europe and Asia, to hold from buy and cut its target price to S$1.13 from S$1.34.

DBS said it expects Ascott Residence Trust to be affected by the worsening European debt crisis, as the region accounts for about 42 percent of its asset value.

A weaker business travel outlook, and its higher-than-average debt-to-equity gearing ratio of about 42 percent, is also expected to weigh on its shares.

Ascott Residence Trust's recent acquisition of a 60 percent stake in a Japan serviced apartment, Citadines Shinjuku Tokyo, would also have minimal impact on its overall earnings.

At 0716 GMT, shares of Ascott Residence Trust were 0.5 percent lower at S$0.985. Its shares have fallen 16 percent since the start of the year. (Reporting by Cerelia Lim)