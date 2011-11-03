BRIEF-Wooridul Huebrain to sell stake in Deutsch Financial for 1.40 bln won
* Says it will sell 933,331 shares of Deutsch Financial Co., Ltd, a car installment and lease firm, for 1.40 billion won
SINGAPORE Nov 3 Nomura has raised its target price for Singapore-listed medical technology firm Biosensors International Group Ltd to S$1.70 from S$1.65 and kept its buy rating.
STATEMENT:
Nomura has raised its earnings estimates for Biosensors in fiscal 2012-2014 by 2-5 percent, after it reported second quarter earnings that were ahead of the brokerage's expectations.
Biosensors said on Wednesday its second quarter net profit more than doubled to $22.9 million, up from $8.5 million a year ago.
The brokerage also noted that Biosensors' management has raised its guidance for sales to grow by 70-80 percent in fiscal 2012, up from 50-60 percent previously.
At 0446 GMT, shares of Biosensors fell 1.1 percent to S$1.40. The shares have risen about 24 percent since the start of the year. (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Kevin Lim)
Feb 6 Israel-based generic drugmaker Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd said on Monday that Chief Executive Erez Vigodman was stepping down effective immediately and would be replaced on an interim basis by Yitzhak Peterburg, who has been chairman of Teva's board of directors.