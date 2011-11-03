SINGAPORE Nov 3 Nomura has raised its target price for Singapore-listed medical technology firm Biosensors International Group Ltd to S$1.70 from S$1.65 and kept its buy rating.

STATEMENT:

Nomura has raised its earnings estimates for Biosensors in fiscal 2012-2014 by 2-5 percent, after it reported second quarter earnings that were ahead of the brokerage's expectations.

Biosensors said on Wednesday its second quarter net profit more than doubled to $22.9 million, up from $8.5 million a year ago.

The brokerage also noted that Biosensors' management has raised its guidance for sales to grow by 70-80 percent in fiscal 2012, up from 50-60 percent previously.

At 0446 GMT, shares of Biosensors fell 1.1 percent to S$1.40. The shares have risen about 24 percent since the start of the year. (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Kevin Lim)