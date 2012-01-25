SINGAPORE Jan 25 OCBC Investment Research
has cut its target price for CapitaCommercial Trust (CCT)
, which owns office properties, to S$1.29 from S$1.41
but kept its buy rating.
By 0103 GMT, units of CCT were flat at S$1.145. They have
fallen about 24 percent since the start of last year.
STATEMENT:
OCBC said although CCT's distributable income of S$212.8
million ($167.53 million) for 2011 was in line with its
forecasts, it expects office rents to decline further this year.
However, the brokerage said it continues to like the trust
for its quality portfolio and strong execution by the
management.
OCBC also noted the redevelopment of its Market Street
property in downtown Singapore remains on track. Also, 100
percent of the upgraded space of Six Battery Road office
building in the central business district has been
pre-committed.
Overall portfolio occupancy remained flat at 97.2 percent
for CCT in the fourth quarter, which is higher than the industry
average of 91.2 percent, OCBC said.
($1 = 1.2702 Singapore dollars)
(Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Kevin Lim)