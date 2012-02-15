SINGAPORE Feb 15 HSBC downgraded Singapore property developer CapitaLand Ltd to neutral from overweight but raised its target price to S$3.05 from S$2.70.

CapitaLand said on Tuesday its net profit for the three months ended December fell 20 percent to S$476.6 million ($376 million), hurt by lower earnings from developments and smaller portfolio gains.

HSBC said the developer's earnings came in below its expectations, and CapitaLand's investments were likely to take a backseat as the operating environment remained uncertain.

Shares of CapitaLand were 0.7 percent higher at S$2.92 in early trade. ($1 = 1.2663 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Anshuman Daga)