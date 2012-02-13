SINGAPORE Feb 13 OCBC Investment Research
has raised its target price for Singapore's shopping mall
developer CapitaMalls Asia Ltd to S$1.79 from S$1.48
and maintained its buy rating.
CapitaMalls' shares have surged 31 percent so far this year
and closed at S$1.48 on Friday.
STATEMENT:
CapitaMalls said on Friday its fourth quarter net profit
rose 43 percent to S$205.4 million, in line with OCBC's
expectations.
The brokerage said it forecast CapitaMalls' recurring profit
to jump 84 percent in 2012 to S$221 million, as more of its
shopping malls begin operations.
"We also expect China's loosening monetary policy stance to
limit the downside for CapitaMalls' Chinese exposure," OCBC said
in a report.
(Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Anshuman Daga)