SINGAPORE Oct 17 Shares of Singapore shopping mall developer CapitaMalls Asia , a unit of property firm CapitaLand , rose as much as 3.1 percent on Monday, one day before the trading of its shares in Hong Kong begins.

At 0234 GMT, CapitaMalls shares were up 2 percent at S$1.295 on a volume of 7.2 million shares, around 1.4 times the average daily volume in the last 30 days. The broader Straits Times Index was 1 percent higher.

"They have huge exposure to the Chinese retail malls, so listing in Hong Kong will benefit them in terms of broadening their shareholder base and branding," said Bryan Go, an analyst at Phillip Securities.

No new shares will be issued as a result of the Hong Kong listing, CapitaMalls said in a statement last month. The company had said in March that it would seek the secondary listing to bolster its expansion in China. (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata)