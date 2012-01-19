BRIEF-China SCE Property posts contracted sales of about RMB1.85 bln in Jan
* Jan contracted sales amount of approximately RMB1.85 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Singapore Jan 19 Citi upgraded Singapore's shopping mall owner CapitaMall Trust to buy from neutral and reduced its price target to S$1.95 from S$2.00.
By 0230 GMT, CapitalMall Trust shares were flat at S$1.745. The shares have fallen about 14 percent last year.
STATEMENT:
Citi said CapitalMall Trust shares now offered an attractive estimated yield of nearly six percent, making its valuation look attractive, after its shares fell 10 percent since last September.
Citi, however, cut its price target to reflect the mall owner's fourth-quarter results. It said overall occupancy fell to 94.8 percent as of December 31, down from 96 percent in the previous quarter, primarily due to asset enhancement works at some of its properties.
Other current asset enhancement works are on track and CMT expects to inject about S$15.6 million at Clarke Quay for works with an expected return on investment of 13 percent, Citi said. (Reporting By Mark Tay; Editing by Anshuman Daga)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Flexi ABS Trust 2017-1 https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/894124 SYDNEY, February 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned expected ratings to Flexi ABS Trust 2017-1's asset-backed floating-rate notes. The issuance consists of notes backed by small-balance unsecured consumer loans originated by Certegy Ezi-Pay Pty Ltd (Certegy) whose ultimate parent is FlexiGroup Limited (FlexiGroup). The ratings are a
* Says it appointed Ahn Tae Hwan as acting co-CEO of the company, effective Feb. 10