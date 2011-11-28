SINGAPORE Nov 26 SIAS Research has initiated cover of Singapore-listed C&G Environmental Protection Holdings Limited, which converts waste to energy in China, to "increase exposure" with a target price of S$0.21.

STATEMENT:

SIAS said that C&G, which holds 9 percent market share of the overall industry in China, will benefit from the growing waste-to-energy industry in the country which will be boosted by a 800 billion yuan investment from the government.

"We like C&G's exposure to the growing China waste-to-energy industry, which will benefit from rising waste generation per capita, rapid urbanization, limited land space around cities and energy shortage," SIAS said in a report.

It also said that the C&G Environmental Protection Holdings is trading at 0.43 times of its estimated profit-to-book ratio for fiscal 2012, which is significantly lower than its peers, making it an attractive investment.

At 0505 GMT, shares of C&G Environmental Protection Holdings were untraded. Its shares were last traded at S$0.13 on November 18, and have fallen 35 percent since the start of the year. (Reporting by Cerelia Lim)