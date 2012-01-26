SINGAPORE Jan 26 Shares of Singapore-listed technology firm China Auto Corp Ltd jumped as much as 46 percent on Thursday after it said its associate had bagged an agreement with the unit of shipping firm Neptune Orient Lines (NOL).

By 0130 GMT, China Auto shares were up 31 percent at S$0.034 with over 4.3 million shares changing hands. This was 76.5 times its average daily volume in the last five sessions.

China Auto said its associate Neftech had signed a multi-million dollar agreement with NOL's unit American President Lines to sell its fuel saving systems to the firm.

Neftech also said it is poised to achieve its profit this year. (Reporting by Charmian Kok)