SINGAPORE Oct 31 Shares of Singapore-listed China Dairy Group surged 35 percent on Monday after Fraser and Neave Ltd (F&N) said it had agreed to sell its entire 29.5 percent stake in the company for nearly three times its Friday closing price.

At 0124 GMT, China Dairy shares were trading at S$0.136. The broader Straits Times Index was 0.3 percent lower.

F&N said in a statement that it had agreed to sell 129.7 million shares in China Dairy to Oasis Ventures Ltd, an affiliate of Shaanxi Coal and Chemical Industry Group, for a total of S$37.9 million.

This works out to S$0.292 for each China Dairy share.

"F&N is a passive shareholder so people are hoping that the new buyer can do something to help the company grow," said a local trader. (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata)