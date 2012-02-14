SINGAPORE Feb 14 CIMB Research raised its target price on Singapore-listed mushroom grower China Minzhong Food Corp to S$1.68 from S$1.43 and kept its outperform rating.

By 0238 GMT, shares of China Minzhong were 1 percent higher at S$1.015, and have gained about 25 percent so far this year.

STATEMENT:

On Monday, China Minzhong reported a 12 percent rise in second quarter net profit to 174.7 million yuan ($27.7 million)compared to a year ago, helped by strong sales in its fungi products.

"China Minzhong delivered earnings growth despite delays in the cultivation of certain crops due to a late winter. Increases in labour and raw material costs should be mitigated by the ongoing shift to a higher value portfolio," CIMB said in a report.

The brokerage said it expected third quarter earnings to be strong, as a late winter should push the bulk of its sales for champignon mushrooms to January-March.

The firm's fiscal 2012 earnings will also be driven by increased contribution from its farmland, CIMB said. ($1 = 6.2971 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Anshuman Daga)