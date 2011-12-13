SINGAPORE Dec 13 CIMB Research has
upgraded Singapore-listed Chinese fertilizer producer China XLX
Fertiliser to 'outperform' from 'trading buy' and
raised its target price to S$0.43 from S$0.39.
STATEMENT:
A $51 million investment from Primavera Capital will boost
China XLX's financial flexibility, CIMB said, adding that the
combination of Primavera's experience in capital markets and
China XLX's strengths in operations can help the firm grow its
business.
China XLX is likely to benefit from the Chinese government's
efforts to consolidate the country's urea industry aimed at
reducing inefficient production capacity, improving the
competitiveness of domestic producers as well as decreasing
emissions and energy consumption, CIMB said.
Easing coal prices will also provide cost relief to China
XLX, CIMB added. China XLX stock has fallen around 45 percent so
far this year.
(Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)