SINGAPORE Nov 3 Shares of Singapore-listed Chinese shipbuilder COSCO Corp fell as much as 4.9 percent on Thursday after it posted a 42 percent drop in third-quarter net profit and warned of a cautious outlook for the rest of 2011.

At 0237 GMT, COSCO shares were down 4.4 percent at S$0.975, underperforming the broader Straits Times Index , which was 1.6 percent lower.

COSCO earned S$32.2 million ($25.2 million) for the three months ended September 2011, down from S$55.1 million a year ago, hurt by higher costs at its yards and lower charter-hire rates for its dry-bulk vessels.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch cut its target price on COSCO to S$0.91 from S$1.06 and maintained its underperform rating on the stock following the lacklustre third-quarter result.

The bank said in a report that COSCO's shipbuilding order book can barely last till the first quarter of 2013 and the persistently weak freight rates are pushing down newbuild prices. (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)