SINGAPORE Nov 2 CIMB Research has upgraded Singapore's DBS Group , Southeast Asia's largest bank, to outperform from underperform and raised its target price to S$14.00 from S$11.90.

CIMB said DBS's third-quarter net profit was above its expectation and consensus forecast on the back of treasury gains and trade fees.

This may be attributed to DBS's initiatives to build its global trade services offerings to clients, CIMB said, adding that it may also reflect the trend of French banks pulling out of trade finance in Asia.

Loans had another strong quarter, but margins suffered as securities yields fell while deposit costs in Hong Kong rose, CIMB said. But this reflects the competition for local deposits across the world, it noted.

Key concerns are rising costs, as well as liquidity and potential non-performing loans from China, CIMB said. At 0222 GMT, DBS shares were up 0.6 percent at S$12.05.

DBS said on Wednesday it can ride out near-term economic uncertainties after posting a better-than-expected 6 percent rise in quarterly profit. (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)