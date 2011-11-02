SINGAPORE Nov 2 CIMB Research has upgraded
Singapore's DBS Group , Southeast Asia's largest bank,
to outperform from underperform and raised its target price to
S$14.00 from S$11.90.
STATEMENT:
CIMB said DBS's third-quarter net profit was above its
expectation and consensus forecast on the back of treasury gains
and trade fees.
This may be attributed to DBS's initiatives to build its
global trade services offerings to clients, CIMB said, adding
that it may also reflect the trend of French banks pulling out
of trade finance in Asia.
Loans had another strong quarter, but margins suffered as
securities yields fell while deposit costs in Hong Kong rose,
CIMB said. But this reflects the competition for local deposits
across the world, it noted.
Key concerns are rising costs, as well as liquidity and
potential non-performing loans from China, CIMB said. At 0222
GMT, DBS shares were up 0.6 percent at S$12.05.
DBS said on Wednesday it can ride out near-term economic
uncertainties after posting a better-than-expected 6 percent
rise in quarterly profit.
