SINGAPORE Nov 23 Shares of Singapore's largest lender DBS Group Holdings Ltd fell as much as 2.5 percent on Wednesday to a three week low, after a planned stress test on banks by the U.S. Federal Reserve added to worries about the health of the global financial system.

At 0216 GMT, shares of DBS were 1.9 percent lower at S$12.07 with nearly 2 million shares changing hands.

Its rival United Overseas Bank Ltd was 1.8 percent lower at S$14.90 while Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp Ltd dropped 1.5 percent to S$7.92.

The U.S. Federal Reserve plans to stress test six large U.S. banks against a hypothetical market shock, including a deterioration of the European debt crisis, as part of an annual review of bank health.

"The stress test is adding to worries about the health of the global financial system. We could see a contagion effect and Europe's problems could spread to U.S. banks and banks here in Asia as well," said a local dealer. (Reporting by Charmian Kok)