SINGAPORE Dec 21 Shares of Singapore's Dyna-Mac Holdings, which provides services to the oil and gas industry, jumped as much as 8.8 percent on Wednesday after the company said it had secured orders potentially worth S$115 million ($88.6 million).

At 0108 GMT, Dyna-Mac shares were up 7.5 percent at S$0.43 on a volume of 6.5 million shares, nearly twice the average daily volume in the last 30 days.

Dyna-Mac said on Tuesday it had signed letters of intent with Modec, Bumi Armada Berhad and SBM Offshore for the fabrication of nine topside modules, nine piperacks and one turret.

The projects are expected to be completed by the end of 2013, Dyna-Mac said in a statement.

($1 = 1.2982 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata)