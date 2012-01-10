SINGAPORE Jan 10 Shares of Singapore's Ezra Holdings Ltd rose as much as 4.5 percent on Tuesday after the company said its subsea construction division, EMAS AMC, had secured two contracts worth around 425 million Norwegian crowns ($70.5 million).

The contracts were from Statoil ASA to replace chains and risers in the North Sea, Ezra said in a statement. The value of the contracts may be lifted to 600 million Norwegian crowns if contract options are exercised, it added.

At 0127 GMT, Ezra shares were up 3.4 percent at S$0.92 on a volume of 6 million shares, around 2.7 times the average daily volume in the last 30 days.

"Execution risk should be lower as EMAS AMC has done similar work for Statoil previously in 2009," OCBC Investment Research said in a report.

OCBC estimated that with the new contracts, Ezra's subsea order book had exceeded $800 million, nearing its $1 billion short-term order book target. OCBC maintained its buy rating and a target price of S$1.36 on Ezra stock. (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Matt Driskill)