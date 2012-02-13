SINGAPORE Feb 13 CIMB Research upgraded Singapore oil and gas services firm Ezra Holdings Ltd to outperform from underperform and raised its target price to S$1.40 from S$0.87.

By 0243 GMT, shares of Ezra were 0.85 percent higher at S$1.18, after surging more than 40 percent so far this year.

STATEMENT:

CIMB expects the order book for Ezra's subsea business to exceed $1 billion by the fiscal second quarter ending February, and raised its estimates for order wins this year to $800 million from $600 million previously.

The brokerage raised its earnings per share estimates for Ezra by 1-7 percent for fiscal 2012-2014, to account for higher subsea order wins.

With a brighter outlook, CIMB now expects Ezra's subsea division to see a turnaround and achieve a net profit of about $8 million this fiscal year versus a net loss in the first quarter. (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Anshuman Daga)