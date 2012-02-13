SINGAPORE Feb 13 CIMB Research upgraded
Singapore oil and gas services firm Ezra Holdings Ltd
to outperform from underperform and raised its target price to
S$1.40 from S$0.87.
By 0243 GMT, shares of Ezra were 0.85 percent higher at
S$1.18, after surging more than 40 percent so far this year.
STATEMENT:
CIMB expects the order book for Ezra's subsea business to
exceed $1 billion by the fiscal second quarter ending February,
and raised its estimates for order wins this year to $800
million from $600 million previously.
The brokerage raised its earnings per share estimates for
Ezra by 1-7 percent for fiscal 2012-2014, to account for higher
subsea order wins.
With a brighter outlook, CIMB now expects Ezra's subsea
division to see a turnaround and achieve a net profit of about
$8 million this fiscal year versus a net loss in the first
quarter.
(Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Anshuman Daga)