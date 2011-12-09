SINGAPORE Dec 9 DBS Vickers has
downgraded Singapore's fashion retailer F J Benjamin Holdings
Ltd to hold from buy and cut its target price to
S$0.33 from S$0.48.
STATEMENT:
As a mid- to high-end fashion and apparel distributor and
retailer, DBS Vickers said it expects F J Benjamin's earnings to
be sensitive to changes in consumer demand, which may be
affected by the worsening economic outlook.
"Consumer sentiment is expected to weaken, hence we are
turning cautious on F J Benjamin's mid-term outlook," said DBS
in a report.
The brokerage also reduced its earnings estimates for the
firm in fiscal 2012 by 11 percent and by 12 percent in 2013, it
said.
At 0312 GMT, shares of F J Benjamin were 1.8 percent higher
at S$0.285, and have fallen about 33 percent since the start of
the year.
(Reporting by Charmian Kok)